Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged? She unveils a ring that says a lot

It’s a mystery that should soon be cleared up: but what is this huge diamond spotted on Jennifer Lopez’s finger this week? While out shopping with her daughter Emme at a furniture store, the singer was spotted wearing a gorgeous ring on her left ring finger, according to TMZ.

A jewel that she tried to hide from photographers by turning the diamond against her palm, but too late, the whole world has now seen it and is wondering: was there a request from Ben Affleck? Since their reunion a year ago, they seem inseparable and more in love than ever, so it wouldn’t be very surprising!

Especially since Ben Affleck already proposed to her… 20 years ago! Indeed, during their first and so popular love story, the actor had asked for her hand three months after their meeting. Unfortunately, they separated before the wedding could go ahead, in 2004, due to negative media attention.

“I would say it’s about 50% (of what destroyed our relationship). The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and being together is a poison, ugly and toxic, that none of us want to be a part of. Who would like to invite them to dinner? And what do they do together?“, had told the actor in an American program, recalling these difficult memories. “I was really hurt and in…

Read more

Read also

Simone Biles is engaged: the young champion reveals her huge ring

Capucine Anav engaged to her beau Victor: her incredible XXL diamond ring unveiled!

Donald Trump: His son Donald Jr is engaged, his sweetheart Kimberly reveals her ring