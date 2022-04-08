Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck engaged? She unveils a ring that says a lot

It’s a mystery that should soon be cleared up: but what is this huge diamond spotted on Jennifer Lopez’s finger this week? While shopping with her daughter Emme at a furniture store, the singer was spotted with a gorgeous ring worn on her left ring finger, according to TMZ.

A jewel that she tried to hide from photographers by turning the diamond against her palm, but too late, the whole world has now seen it and is wondering: was there a request from Ben Affleck? Since their reunion a year ago, they seem inseparable and more in love than ever, so it wouldn’t be very surprising!

Especially since Ben Affleck already proposed to her… 20 years ago! Indeed, during their first and so popular love story, the actor had asked for her hand three months after their meeting. Unfortunately, they separated before the wedding could go ahead, in 2004, due to negative media attention.

“I would say it’s about 50% (of what destroyed our relationship). The idea that people hate you and they hate you together and being together is a poison, ugly and toxic, that none of us want to be a part of. Who would like to invite them to dinner? And what do they do together?“, had told the actor in an American program, recalling these difficult memories. “I was damn hurt and angry and felt like a fool“, he continued.

A few months after their separation, Jennifer Lopez had married Marc Anthony, the father of her twins, Max and Emme, now 14 years old. Ben Affleck meanwhile, married in June 2005 with Jennifer Garner, and they had three children, Violet, 16 years old, Seraphina, 13 years old and Samuel 10 years old.

But today, the lovers have found each other and could therefore finally put the ring on their finger to definitively seal their love. In the meantime, to receive their great recomposed tribe, they have just bought a huge mansion at 55 million euros, containing 10 bedrooms and 17 bathrooms. A magnificent property that could, who knows, welcome the union of lovers in a few weeks!