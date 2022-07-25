Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoy their honeymoon in Paris

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have chosen the city of light to celebrate their love. A week after their union, the couple came to spend a few days in Paris with their respective children. After arriving at Le Bourget, the family put down their suitcases at the very luxurious Hôtel Crillon, located Place de la Concorde.

A few hours later, Jennifer Lopez in a flamboyant red dress and Ben Affleck in a suit and tie came to surprise the customers of Le Matignon restaurant. They also went to the Cheval Blanc, then to the Jardins de Presbourg, in the 16th arrondissement. the Huffington Post reveals that the family also took the opportunity to visit the Picasso museum, and stroll on the Seine, aboard the Petrus III, a luxury yacht. A great way to also celebrate the actress’s 53rd birthday on July 24.

On the occasion of her birthday, Jennifer Lopez revealed, on Instagram, a preview of her newest line of beauty products, Jlo Body.

The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 16, three months after announcing their engagement. They had met in 2002, on the set of the film Gigli. Their story had at the time been scrutinized by the paparazzi around the world, before ending in 2004. Since then, Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times, in particular with the singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins. Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.

In his newsletter On the JLo, Jennifer Lopez had specified that the couple had united during a ceremony of midnight in a chapel. She confided that the stars had “the best night of their lives” before concluding: “Love is beautiful. Love is sweet. And it turns out that love is also patient. Twenty years of patience. »