Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck face a new separation | Showbiz 123

By William Guzman P.

Since Jennifer López and Ben Affleck resumed the relationship they left halfway 17 years ago, there have been several occasions when the couple has had to distance themselves, living a “remote control” affair. To this is added that they do not finish setting the day and time for their long-awaited wedding, whose date for many “is beyond here.”

The alarms went off again to announce that the two celebrities face a new separation, and although it is work commitments that have once again distanced the “Diva del Bronx” from the actor, the suspicion makes it clear that between them the thing is not the color of pink.

However, to deal with the rumors, J LO stated the following to Rolling Stone Magazine: “I feel that what we have found again is much more important and we know how to protect it and live our lives, what to share and what not. We have a more balanced situation now, we benefit from the experience and wisdom that we have gained over the years. We have learnt a lot”.

During the premiere of the film “Marry Me”, in which he shares credits with Maluma, the star pointed out that his courtship with Affleck is better than ever, that he highly values ​​what he is experiencing sentimentally and reached the point of describing it as a “miracle”. having reunited with the man who in 2002 was about to become her second husband. On the other hand, she specified that if they have not married it has been due to lack of time. Her assertion was made when, at the beginning of the year, she rolled the ball that they were about to put an end to this media romance.

A source linked to both assured Entertainment Tonigh what “Ben and Jennifer will end up getting married. The couple’s closest friends are convinced that it will, and they wouldn’t be surprised if Ben was the one to make the first move.”.

J.LO is the protagonist of ‘The Mother’, a Netflix movie that was being filmed a few weeks ago in Spain and whose filming had to be stopped due to a massive spread of COVID-19 in the team. With the emergency over, the actress has returned to filming where some adaptations are being made in the Canary Islands so that the city resembles Havana, where the story of this film takes place, which should be ready between May and June

For his part, Ben Affleck awaits the premiere of “Deep Water” where he performed alongside his ex-partner Ana de Armas. He is also focused on the post production of “The Flash” and according to international media reports, he has four more projects that require his full attention. The protagonist of Batman has a very tight schedule