Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck fall in love on the red carpet … towards “yes”

It’s Bennifer show at the Los Angeles premiere of The Tender Bar, in which the 49-year-old actor stars. And the 52-year-old pop star, in a light blue chiffon dress, is as beautiful as a goddess. In 2022 – many bet – they will be husband and wife …

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on the red carpet of the film The Tender Bar at the TCL Chinese Theater in Hollywood they spark: good, beautiful, rich, famous and in love again. What else do you want, what else? would say his friend George Clooney, director of the film and star with his wife Amal Alamuddin of the London red carpet (LOOK). The Bennifers pose for flashes between knowing looks and kisses: 2022 – many bet – will be the year of the wedding – PHOTO | VIDEO

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, here they are after a long night of passion… – EXCLUSIVE

J.LO IN A LIGHT BLUE CHIFFON DRESS – He is very elegant in a black suit with vest, she is beautiful like a goddess in a very low-cut blue chiffon dress by Elie Saab, with silver accessories and sophisticated make-up. And what an understanding on the red carpet (VIDEO): they are back to form the most beautiful couple in the star system. As told by the 49-year-old actor, protagonist of the film The Tender Bar, J.Lo gave him a second chance after their first love story which lasted from 2002 to 2004, and he certainly didn’t let it slip – GUTORDA

Ben Affleck and the newfound love for Jennifer Lopez: “Luckily he gave me a second chance!” – LOOK

THE MARRIAGE OF THE BENNIFERS – Jennifer Lopez is living proof that, after all, you can also play with time. At 52, the pop star, considered one of the great beauties of the planet, seems to have pulled back the hands of the clock: look at her, she looks at least fifteen less with or without the tweaks she denies ever having done (possible? PHOTOS YESTERDAY AND TODAY). And she returned with her love of the time with which she had been one step away from yes. In between she changed three husbands and was on the verge of remarrying for the fourth time to ex Alex Rodriguez (LOOK). It looks like the plot of a Hollywood movie and the perfect ending is already written: the wedding, finally, with his newfound love. Bennifer fans are already in a state of excitement …

Jennifer Lopez: “Never made any adjustments!”. What do you think? – LOOK





Today © RESERVED REPRODUCTION