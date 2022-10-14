Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, fashion evening with Jessica Chastain, Stallone…

Fashion Week for the Spring-Summer 2023 collections may be over, but a few shows are still taking place. Thursday, October 13, Ralph Lauren invited his followers to Huntington Gardens in Pasadena (California) to unveil a new collection. A parade presented as a “fashion experience” in front of several celebrities.

A couple in particular made a remarkable arrival: that formed by Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Their arrival is not surprising since the singer and actress often calls on the brand to dress her on the red carpet. Last August, for her lavish wedding to Ben Affleck, J.Lo wore – not one – but three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses.

Stallone and his wife look good

Thursday evening, in the front row of the parade, the Bennifer duo took their place alongside the flamboyant Jessica Chastain. Actor Chris Pine was also present, as well as Diane Keaton, Lily Collins, singer John Legend and Mindy Kaling.

Another couple caught the eye of photographers, as Sylvester Stallone and his wife Jennifer Flavin were in attendance. Days after dropping their divorce petition, the actor and ex-model cut a fine figure in the front row. Two of their three daughters were with them, Sistine and Sophia (24 and 26), the older sisters of Scarlet (20).