Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got engaged

The interpreter of “On the Floor” and the former Batman had starred in a public courtship in the 2000s. It all started when they shot “A Dangerous Relationship”, a tape in which they met and decided to start dating. But by the time the movie was released, the couple had already broken up.

The problem? They couldn’t stand the media harassment. In this regard, Affleck had said that “people were fucking bad with her: sexist, racist. Horrible and vicious things were written about her in a way that if it were written now, you would literally be fired from her for saying those things.”

“We lived our relationship publicly, we were innocentand that ended up taking its toll on us”, Lopez had confessed when he confirmed this “second chance” between them.

Now, this second love story is headed down the aisle again. This was announced by the singer herself, through a video shared on her website On the JLo, where you can see her wearing a mint green diamond on your finger.

life after breakup

After almost two decades apart, their paths came together again. But before, JLo had been married to the singer Mark Anthony and Affleck, with the actress Jennifer Garner.

In addition, in that time, they had the opportunity to grow in their careers: Ben won the Oscar for producing “Argo”; while Jennifer became an icon of pop culturewith hits such as “On the Floor”, “Let’s Get Loud” and “Ain’t Your Mama”, in addition to continuing a representative career in the film industry.

Then they were with other people in their lives: in Jen’s case, she spent four years with baseball player Alex Rodríguez; while Ben had a relationship with actress Ana de Armas. At the same time, they ended their courtships and got back together with each other.

“I feel so lucky, happy and proud to be with him”Lopez recently told People magazine. “It’s a beautiful love story”he added.

Although they were “a little scared” when they started dating due to media pressure, a fact that made them end their relationship years before, they affirm that they are “so happy and we don’t want any of that to come into play again”.

“Now we are older, we are smarter, we have more experience and we are in different places in our lives. I honestly believe that love rules everything. Love always conquers all: relationships, children, work, work relationships. It’s about how loving, open, and accepting you are. When you’re in a good, healthy relationship, everyone benefits from it. All”, added the actor.