Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married, as confirmed by various sources. Instead of a lavish wedding, the couple opted for a Las Vegas wedding, a celebration that took place on Saturday, July 16.

It was last April when bells rang at ‘Bennifer’s’ house, who at this point are already husband and wife. The alarms went off when the singer said that she had a very exciting story to tell in a special video for her followers. Jennifer wouldn’t have hidden her new engagement ring at any point, since she’s been wearing it for the last week. The ring in question is a green diamond.the actress’s favorite whose shape is very reminiscent of the pink ring – valued at two million – that Ben gave her when he first proposed to her in 2002.

Little is known about this ceremony with which they surprised Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who join a long list of celebrities who celebrate their love in Las Vegas. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, Lily Allen and David Harbor or Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are some of the most recent stars who have opted for this type of ceremony.

However, everything indicates that things will not end there and that Bennifer They will do the same as the Kravis in their day (Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker): a fun celebration in Las Vegas and, later, a more special ceremony with a spectacular dress in which the singer will leave us speechless.