Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in secret. Or maybe not

Secret wedding for Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. A year after their reunion, the couple said the fatal “yes” at the Ritz-Carlton Reynolds, near Lake Oconee, Georgia. Difficult, however, to have a confirmation, because the two stars made sign with all the people concerned, guests and organizers, a very strict confidentiality agreement so that the news is not disclosed in any way. At least, before their decision to make it public. Someone nearby however noticed the movement around the station and some rumors started circulating. Not least because the fact that the Ritz-Carton Reynolds (an elegant structure often used for parties and banquets) closed for a few days, ostensibly to hold the celebration, sparked some curiosity.

Unlike how they experienced their first engagement, always in the limelight and at the center of the gossip column, the Bennifers would have chosen this time to crown their relationship far from any announcement: a perfect structure for a marriage far away. paparazzi flashes, in the middle of untouched nature, near a lake and hidden among thick vegetation. A few handpicked guests will therefore appear in the photos which will be sold, in super exclusivity, to an American magazine.

Pending confirmation or denial (the news was leaked by the Marca news site), the certainty is that Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (three years her junior) have long since stopped hiding their feelings , sealed by a fabulous ring that she exhibited as the symbol of a now consecrated bond.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were already engaged in 2002. An intense story, theirs, which seemed to be one step away from a marriage announced as imminent, but then called off with a contextual goodbye. During these years, both continued their love life. She was married three times: first to Ojani Noa (for one year, from 1997 to 1998); then to Chris Judd, (from 2001 to 2003) and finally, to Marc Anthony. Ben Affleck, meanwhile, was married only once, in 2005, to Jennifer Garner, with whom he had three daughters. The couple divorced in 2018.

