Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck hand in hand, the engaged couple looking for a new home

While planning their wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are actively looking for their new nest. On Saturday April 23, the star couple was spotted holding hands in the Los Angeles area. The day before, the two actors notably visited a large house located in the upscale district of Brentwood, in the company of Samuel (10 years old), the son that Ben Affleck (49 years old) shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

It’s not just Samuel who will live in this future blended family home, since there are also his two sisters Violet and Seraphina (16 and 13 years old), as well as the twins Max and Emme (14 years old), the children of Jennifer Lopez (52), born from her past marriage to Marc Anthony.

The search for this new cocoon seems complicated for the couple, who recently set their sights on a first house at 50 million dollars (about 46.5 million euros), before withdrawing their offer to purchase…

20 years after their first engagement and the annulment of their marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged again. Happy news announced earlier this month. For this second request, the actor of the films “Batman”, “Gone Girl” or even “Pearl Harbor” saw things big by offering his companion a large engagement ring with a green stone, the lucky color by J.Lo. A request that the latter told in detail to her fans, in a newsletter with an open heart.