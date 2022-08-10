Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have coffee and donuts at Dunkin’

ads

More on: jennifer lopez Irv Gotti says Ashanti ‘ran like a cockroach’ when arrested Jennifer Lopez shows off her abs in crop top and skirt Jennifer Lopez poses in white swimsuit after Ben Affleck wedding Gala LuisaViaRoma x Unicef

Jennifer, this is Dunkin’.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez – who fled to Las Vegas on July 16 – were seen packing their bags on the PDA on Tuesday after making a pit stop at a Dunkin’ in Santa Monica, Los Angeles.

The newlyweds decided to have lunch with their children at the Huckleberry Café before going their separate ways to do some shopping.

During the first outing, Lopez could be seen lovingly scratching the actor’s head as his daughter, Violet, 16, tried to get his attention.

They were also accompanied by the singer’s twins, Emme Maribel and Maximilian David, 14, and Affleck’s youngest son, Samuel, 10.

After their lunch, they stopped for a few treats from Dunkin’ before parting ways.

Jennifer Lopez lovingly scratches Ben Affleck’s head during lunch with their kids at Huckleberry Cafe in Santa Monica.BTF/BACKGRID

Affleck, 49, wore a green “Believe in Boston” t-shirt paired with blue jeans. The actor, who has always had an affinity for Dunkin’, might hold a bag of treats inside the store.

Lopez, on the other hand, rocked an all-black gym-ready outfit. The singer, 53, also kept her own bag.

The ‘Batman’ actor has become synonymous with Dunkin’ after several memes circulated of the actor enjoying his coffee.

The couple made a pit stop in a Santa Monica Dunkin’ on Tuesday.

LAGOSSIPTV/VASQUEZ/LaStarPixMEDI

The couple made a pit stop in a Santa Monica Dunkin’ on Tuesday.

LAGOSSIPTV/VASQUEZ/LaStarPixMEDI

The couple made a pit stop in a Santa Monica Dunkin’ on Tuesday.

LAGOSSIPTV/VASQUEZ/LaStarPixMEDI

The couple made a pit stop in a Santa Monica Dunkin’ on Tuesday.

LAGOSSIPTV/VASQUEZ/LaStarPixMEDI

Ad Up Next Close Joe Gorga says no one knows how he feels amid feud with Teresa Giudice Gorga is apparently feeling isolated after his feud with his… 4

Show slideshow

Back Continue Share this:Click to share on Facebook(opens in a new window)Click to share on Twitter(opens in a new window) Flipboard WhatsAppClick to email to a friend(opens in a new window)Click to Copy the URL Advertising August 9, 2022

Bennifer, as they are known, rekindled their romance in April 2021 shortly after the singer ended things with ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

After only a year of relationship, the actor popped the question for the second time.

Lopez and Affleck were already engaged in 2002 but called off the wedding.

The couple released a joint statement at the time, saying, “Due to excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to reschedule the date. When we found ourselves seriously considering hiring three separate “decoy wives” in three different locations, we realized something was wrong.

The couple packed on the PDA before going their separate ways.

LAGOSSIPTV/VASQUEZ/LaStarPixMEDI

The couple packed on the PDA before going their separate ways.

LAGOSSIPTV/VASQUEZ/LaStarPixMEDI

The couple packed on the PDA before going their separate ways.

LAGOSSIPTV/VASQUEZ/LaStarPixMEDI

Ad Up Next Close Joe Gorga says no one knows how he feels amid feud with Teresa Giudice Gorga is apparently feeling isolated after his feud with his… 3

Show slideshow

Back Continue Share this:Click to share on Facebook(opens in a new window)Click to share on Twitter(opens in a new window) Flipboard WhatsAppClick to email to a friend(opens in a new window)Click to Copy the URL Advertising August 9, 2022

The couple ended up separating in 2004.

The actor then married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares Violet, Samuel and Seraphina. The two divorced in 2018.

Lopez was also engaged six times before returning to the “Argo” actor. She shares her twins with former spouse Marc Anthony.

ads