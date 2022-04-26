Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have lunch in public after malicious rumors

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck showed their love while enjoying a sunny lunch after rejecting the star’s claims of Selling Sunset, Emma Hernan.

Ben, 49, and Jen, 52were seen strolling hand in hand after enjoying lunch at Brentwood on Saturday.

Lopez recently seemed to get over the altercation and was even reported to be house hunting with Ben, and during Saturday’s getaway she looked stunning and comfortable in a flowing black dress, which was cinched at the waist with a belt.

The superstar accessorized her simple look with orange tinted aviator sunglasses, a layer of gold necklaces and gold hoop earrings.

The singer-actress was also holding a roomy black bag and wearing white tennis shoes, leaving her long brown hair loose. while her boyfriend Ben he looked equally dashing, as he opted for his usual look of a plaid shirt, this one red and gray, with a white t-shirt underneath, black jeans, and a pair of Vans sneakers.

Their romantic outing came after the star of Selling Sunset, Emma Hernanclaimed to have turned him down on the platform in 2019, prior to his meeting with J-Lo.

emma She recently said during a Season 5 episode of Selling Sunset on Netflix that before they started dating again, Ben had been messaging her on the celebrity dating app.

However, a representative for Ben shut down the claims, telling People: “Raya has confirmed that she has not been an active member for several years.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they rekindled their romance in 2021, nearly two decades after their initial relationship ended.

The couple got engaged for the second time earlier this month after Jennifer confirmed the news via a fan announcement on her website.