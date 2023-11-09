Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have problems because of their pets: It’s chaos

nAll is well in OT’s marriage Jennifer Lopez and Ben AffleckAnd one of the reasons for arguments between the couple is the destruction of their pets.

According to Radar Online, the actor doesn’t want to pick up animal feces, which upsets JLo.

According to the media, the ‘Batman’ star does not want to take care of his collection of pets or clean up the feces they leave behind, a situation that has caused friction between the two even after 16 months of their marriage Has gone.

“Neither of the dogs are properly trained, so they are constantly barking and running around the house chasing the cat. It’s chaos!” He added.

A source indicated to the National Enquirer that the singer “swears” that she is the only one who tries to keep pets and is always nagging her husband to help out or at least “pick up the poop.”

Ben Affleck’s favorite solution to what annoys JLo

The 51-year-old actor is said to want to solve the problem by paying someone to do the job, but the singer is upset because she feels she has time to do it.

“Their response is to hire people to do this work for them. But it’s really disturbing Jennifer Lopez Because he has more than enough time. So, in her opinion, he’s just being lazy,” the insider explained.

The situation will bother him more as all the pet’s attention and affection is focused on Affleck.

“Dogs in particular can’t get enough of Ben. They run to him when he enters the room. If he leaves the house, they start whining and want to chase him. Jennifer We have to give them something to calm them down,” the source confessed.

“Basically, he gets all the benefits without any of the work, which is one of his biggest frustrations,” she explained.