Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Here are the places to go to follow in their footsteps in Paris

After a surprise wedding on July 17 in Las Vegas, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez decided to settle down in Paris. A honeymoon not very ordinary because it is accompanied by their children that the two lovebirds have decided to spend their first trip as Mr. and Mrs. Affleck… In any case, the little troop seems to have fun and they willingly lend themselves to the game of tourism… They have even been seen in some pretty amazing shops!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: A Family Affair

Violet, Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme are currently chaperones to their famous parents on their honeymoon. Children from the previous and respective unions of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, they form a beautiful blended family. During this escapade in the city, the small tribe took advantage of the gastronomy and indulged in some rather surprising shopping sessions.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: these places where you can meet them

Between the good restaurants and the ultra-luxurious shopping sessions, the Benifer clan has made the full video game level. Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and their children emerged from the Micromania of the 17th century with arms laden with parcels. It would seem that the harmony of this very modern family therefore lies in the love of video games… In addition, this surprising and very noticed stop, the Bomba Latina did not resist the call of Sephora.

But the lovers were not limited to shopping, they were seen at the Musée de l’Orangerie. Determined to take advantage of all the good things in Paris, they also fell in love with a little cruise on the Seine. Cultural outings and shopping, so it digs between two activities, the little family has offered moments of gastronomy to Lipp Brewery, located in the district of Saint-Germain des Prés. They also offered ice cream to their children at Flore en l’Île.

Do you also hope to meet them?

Read also :

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: the couple got married, twenty years after their first engagement

Jennifer Lopez, sublime in a red dress for her honeymoon in Paris