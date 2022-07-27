Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, honeymoon with the kids: Violet finally reveals her face, Samuel is absent: the slideshow

1 / 47 Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, honeymoon with the kids: Violet finally reveals her face, Samuel is absent

2 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris.

3 / 47 Ben Affleck and his daughter Violet leave the Crillon hotel in Paris on July 26, 2022.

4 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

5 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez and their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme leave the Crillon hotel in Paris on July 26, 2022.

6 / 47 Ben Affleck and his daughter Violet leave the Crillon hotel in Paris on July 26, 2022.

7 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

8 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

9 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

10 / 47 Ben Affleck and his daughter Violet leave the Crillon hotel in Paris on July 26, 2022.

11 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

12 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

13 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

14 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

15 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

16 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

17 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

18 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

19 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

20 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

21 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

22 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

23 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

24 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

25 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez leave the Louvre Museum with their family during their honeymoon in Paris, July 26, 2022.

26 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

27 / 47 Ben Affleck leaves the Crillon hotel in Paris on July 26, 2022.

28 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

29 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

30 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

31 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

32 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

33 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

34 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

35 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

36 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez and their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme leave the Crillon hotel in Paris on July 26, 2022.

37 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

38 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

39 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

40 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

41 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

42 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

43 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Affleck (Lopez) continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

44 / 47 Ben Affleck and his daughter Violet leave the Crillon hotel in Paris on July 26, 2022.

45 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez continue their honeymoon in Paris with their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme, July 26, 2022.

46 / 47 Ben Affleck and his wife Jennifer Lopez and their respective children Seraphina, Maximilian and Emme leave the Crillon hotel in Paris on July 26, 2022.