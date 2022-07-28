Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: how did they reconnect, 18 years after their brutal breakup

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have taken the next step in their relationship: marriage. A formalization of their love which occurs after a first story which ended in a “brutal” break-up in 2004.

Their love story could be the scenario of a rose water movie. In 2002, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck formed one of the most popular couples in the United States. She, actress and singer, he, actor, the two stars form a pair that the media around the world tear off. During two years, Ben Affleck and the girl most call J-Lo are inseparable, to the point of considering uniting for life. But only one point comes to obscure their beautiful idyll: the media pressure. This public overexposure finally got the better of the couple. It was therefore in 2004 that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck announced their separation, and therefore the cancellation of their marriage.

This breakup was particularly upsetting for the duo. But determined to move forward at all costs, both manage to rebuild themselves on their own. In 2008, Jennifer Lopez welcomes her children: Emme Mariel and Maximilian David, the fruit of her marriage to the artist Marc Anthony. For his part, Ben Affleck had three children with actress Jennifer Garner, his ex-wife: Samuel, Violet and Seraphina Rose. But if they have been able to build a real family life, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have never managed to completely forget each other.

When Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reconnected, 20 years after their first story

After breaking up with Marc-Anthony, Jennifer Lopez started a new life with dancer Casper Smart and then sportsman Alex Rodriguez. Ben Affleck divorced Jennifer Garner in 2018 after 13 years together. A hardened bachelor, he spent several years alone before reconnecting with J-Lo in 2021just after his breakup with Alex Rodriguez.

Because yes, according to information from TMZ, it was Ben Affleck who took the first step towards J-Lo almost 20 years after their first story. The facts date back to February 2021, when the actor contacted his ex by e-mail while she was filming in the Dominican Republic for the film Shotgun Wedding. A first successful contact since the duo exchanged until the return of Jennifer Lopez to the United States, that is to say, the following April. Today, those whom some call Bennifer are enjoying happy days in Paris, where they are spending their honeymoon after their wedding, which took place on July 16.