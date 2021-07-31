Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: How much is the 2002 engagement ring worth today?

Fans of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they are wondering what has happened to theengagement ring with pink diamond that the actor gave to the singer in 2002 and what would be, today, the value of that jewel that, apparently, the Puerto Rican star has never returned. Well, today it would cost 6 million dollars, but the value is destined to increase and we explain why.

Jennifer Lopez, the ring given to her by Ben Affleck

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are the couple of the moment. The pop star and the American actor are in fact back together twenty years after their previous breakup and this has done nothing but excite all those who, at the beginning of the two thousand years, daydreamed of seeing them so beautiful and in love. Many, then, once the news of this unexpected flashback has been elaborated, are wondering what happened to the giant engagement ring that two decades ago Affleck gave to Lopez to ask her to marry him. A jewel with pink diamonds of 6.1 carats, to be exact.

Loading... Advertisements

According to Sally Ryder, the founder of Ryder Diamonds and Diamond Marketplace, Lopez’s ring went against the trends of the time. “In the 2000s the market was dominated by ‘solitaires’ with a single stone set on a band“, Ryder recalled, adding: “In my experience, the one-carat solitaire was the ring to have. Tiffany &Co.’s classic six-pointed solitaire was the dream engagement ring“. Instead, Affleck went against the tide and opted for an emerald cut and pink hue that left Lopez herself speechless.

At the time, the Puerto Rican star confirmed her engagement to Affleck in an interview with Diane Sawyer, also describing how he asked her to marry him. For the occasion, the actor had filled the house with candles and covered the floor with a carpet of rose petals. He had put the song I’m Glad in the background and he had read her a love letter, then pulled out the ring. Lopez said she was so overwhelmed that initially she couldn’t even look at it. When he finally looked at the jewel, Lopez said it was the “most wonderful _cosa” he had ever laid eyes on.

Ryder identified the ring’s central stone as an “intense fantasy” pink diamond, a term used by gem experts to describe stones with strong, saturated colors, a quality that increases its value. He also estimated that at the time Affleck spent about $2 million on the ring and added that it would probably cost him at least $6 million today. The value of the ring could rise further, especially as Australia’s Argyle Diamond Mine, which previously produced more than 90% of the world’s pink diamonds, ceased production last year. To the delight of Bennifer fans around the world, former publicity official Rob Shuter told Access Daily in May: “As far as I know, Jen never returned the ring“.