Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Venice, kisses on the red carpet: and social networks go crazy

(by Costanza Ignazzi)

On the red carpet a Venice the eyes were all for them: Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck, together again after 20 years, in love and lavish with complicit glances and kisses in favor of photographers. He is handsome in a tuxedo, wrapped in a white mermaid dress with a stunning neckline (the couturier is the Lebanese Georges Hobeika), Bennifer they ignited Festival number 78 like no other couple has been able to do so far. They were already beautiful in the 2000s, now they are even more so thanks – as social networks cry out loudly – in the “light of true love” (and certainly with a healthy diet and training).

Ben and Jennifer, the official debut in Venice

In short, after a summer hunted by photographers from Miami to the Coast, the couple of the moment chose the Venice Film Festival for their official debut, where Ben is one of the protagonists of The Last Duel. On Instagram we talk about nothing else: a story (re) created artfully for advertising purposes according to someone, while someone else chooses to believe in True Love, the one with capital initials that “is as overwhelming at 50 as at 18”, and they are the proof. The well-informed know that Jennifer’s mom is also cheering for the revival, who, according to the tabloids, has always loved him.

Fiction or true love?

And there we are, ex-teenagers of the 2000s, who want to believe at all costs that the beautiful Ben and Jenny from the block are back, because they remind us of carefree summers (theirs on a yacht, ours in front of MTV), colorful clothespins and hipsters. When she, who started from the Bronx and arrived on all the most important stages in the world, she was the singer of the moment and he churned out romantic movies one after the other to be enjoyed in the cinema. When she, far from androgynous, made us believe that even a girl with a normal body could be beautiful and be engaged to a Hollywood star. And if the Y2K mood has to return in 2021, we might as well revive some of that magic made in 2001.