Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck increasingly close-knit: she is ready to move to Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez ready to relocate permanently to Los Angeles for this “new beginning” together with Ben Affleck. The couple seems to be very close and has returned to crowd the pages of gossip magazines, just as happened between 2002 and 2004, the time of their first relationship.

Now, however, it would not be just a brief flashback, given that, according to sources close to the couple, the Bennifers talk more and more often about “future together“. JLo, according to a source revealed to “E! News ”, he is preparing to move from Miami to Los Angeles. The singer “will be moving between Los Angeles and the Hamptons this summer, but Los Angeles will be her base. And he’s looking for the schools for his sons in Autumn“, The source revealed again.

Ben Affleck with Jennifer Lopez’s mother in Las Vegas

Ben Affleck, meanwhile, it was sighted together with the mother by Jennifer, Guadalupe Rodriguez, in Las Vegas. “Page Six”, in fact, has published some photos from the Wynn resort, where the actor and director is said to be directing a new project. Next to him we see Guadalupe Rodriguez. It is unclear whether Jennifer Lopez’s mother, who often frequents casinos and is famous for having won, in the past, 2.4 million from dollars in Atlantic City, is involved in Affleck’s project or is in Las Vegas for other reasons.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “see their future together”

Meantime Jennifer Lopez is committed to organizing the moving house from Miami to Los Angeles, where Ben Affleck lives not far from three children Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, had with the ex wife Jennifer Garner. As confirmed several times by friends of the couple, therefore, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck “are serious. They are happy and want to carry on their relationship. They see their future together ”.

