Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, is it over? Separate parties, dating app rumours, did they break up?

Following rumors of Ben Affleck flirting on a dating app, alarm bells were sounded after Jennifer Lopez arrived without her partner at a meeting with her friends, sparking speculation of a possible breakup.

The Puerto Rican singer was spotted going out to dinner without her fiancé after a reality TV celebrity revealed the actor allegedly flirted with her through a dating app before the couple resumed their romance.

Although many thought this fact would go unnoticed within the couple, since it was something that happened before the two resumed their relationship, this departure of JLo without the actor could reveal that he there are problems between them.

Multiple media outlets showed footage of the ‘Bronx Diva’ in a car accompanied by several women, presumably her friends, as they arrived at Craig’s in West Hollywood on Saturday wearing a short red dress that showed off her legs tones, as well as black boots and a Chanel bag worth over $15,000.

A girls’ night out or Affleck’s breakup?

Despite the fact that Ben and Jennifer have been inseparable since confirming their return, the singer reportedly shuts down rumors of a supposed split by showing off her outfit on Instagram and simply captioning it as "Girls Night Out."

Accusations against Ben

Emma Hernan, real estate business expert on the popular show Selling Sunset, revealed on this Netflix show that she coincided with Ben Affleck at Raya.

However, People notes that Affleck’s rep flatly denied this claim.

“Raya has confirmed that Ben Affleck has not been an active member of the app for a few years,” the actor’s rep expressed.

How did JLo react to the allegations against her fiancé?

After the information about Affleck spread, the Boricua posted a video on her Instagram account where we see her relaxing, enjoying green ice cream, blowing kisses with a big smile, showing herself in peace, which would suggest that the rumors about her fiancé's messages wouldn't have affected her.