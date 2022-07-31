“Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck … it will not last”, the 1st husband of Jenifer Lopez breaks the papos

Is Ojani Noa jealous of Jennifer Lopez’s marriage to Ben Affleck, a union that has caused a lot of ink to flow? The 48-year-old Cuban actor, far from the glitz, revealed that he wants things to last between them but without being convinced: “I wish him the best, as well as Ben, but I’m not convinced that this will last,” he said. The reason for such pessimism, he revealed in comments relayed by the Daily Mail.

They met while working in a restaurant and later married in 1997; she told him she wanted to spend her whole life with him, but things got complicated afterwards: “She went from Jen to J Lo, that big business that makes millions. She had all these new people around her, all wanting to make money with her. I would call and an assistant would say, ‘Sorry, she’s not available.’”

Then there were the photos of his wife with rapper Sean Combs, known as P. Diddy (“I called Jen and asked her why she was dating him on dates and she said: “It’s just business. It’s what I’m told I have to do. I was jealous and I was shouting: ‘But you’re married!’) then the refusal to have children: ‘We wanted children, we discussed having children. Then she told me that she couldn’t have children because it would harm her career”. All this broke the couple who separated a year after the wedding. They remained friends for many years thereafter.

“There were times when she told me she wanted to get back together. In quiet moments, she would say, “I need you in my life. I don’t want to lose you,” he revealed.

“I’m glad she’s gone back to Ben but I have a feeling it’s not going to last. I think he’s someone who will be married seven or eight times. I never see her settling down with just one person. She pushes herself to constantly move forward in her professional life, which is why she’s had a three-decade career, but she’s also evolving in her private life,” he said.

“For many years I felt burned, bruised. I think if she hadn’t had all these people around her, we might still be together. But I have my life and I’m happy. I still believe in love and hope Jen finally found the love she was looking for. But I have my life and I’m happy. I still believe in love and I hope Jen finally found the love she was looking for,” he said.

Note that after Noa, JLo remarried in 2001 with Cris Judd, a marriage that ended in 2003 and in 2004, the singer married Marc Anthony, her longest marriage to date: 10 years. Now, with Affleck, she is in her fourth marriage

DailyMail