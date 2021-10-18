Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, it’s love: the first kiss captured by photographers

It is officially love between Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck. After weeks of rumors, in fact, the pop star and the actor were video clips as they swap a tender kiss, unambiguous proof of the backfire. The location is a luxurious restaurant in Malibu, in California, where the two were together with the rest of the Lopez family to celebrate the 50th birthday of Lynda, the younger sister of J.Lo.

From the short clip, published exclusively by Page Six, emerges strongly complicity between Jennifer and Ben, already engaged in the two-year period 2002-2004 and betrothed: almost twenty years after that marriage canceled in extremis, here they are again close. Him who rubs her face on her neck and then it relaxes gently, she who embraces him stretching her hands on her shoulders: another intense gaze, then the eagerly awaited kiss.

A video that certifies the return of the Bennifers and sends fans into a frenzy: on social media, in fact, in many they hoped for a happy ending of the reunion. Even JLo’s mom, Guadalupe Rodriguez, rumor has it that he advised the daughter of try again with Affleck: “In the past Jennifer and Ben’s mother were very closeA source revealed People. “She loved it and when they broke up it was really sad“.

Among other things, the Hollywood star, which in late May had flown to Florida to be close to the singer, he seems to have already returned fully in the Lopez house: last week he was seen in a casino of Las Vegas while he was having fun with Mrs Guadalupe, at dinner he was photographed playing with Jennifer’s children, the twins Emme And Max (13), had during the marriage with Marc Anthony.

In short, two (r) in love just have to come out.

READ ALSO

Loading... Advertisements

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, how the time machine works (in love)

READ ALSO

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, planning the future together

READ ALSO

If Jennifer Lopez is wearing Ben Affleck’s shirt