Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck joined: The celebrities who have celebrated their marriages in 2022

We reach the middle of the year and marriages are adding up in the lives of celebrities. And it is that different types of world-class figures have chosen 2022 as the date to consecrate their union and have shown it to their followers with luxurious weddings.

This week wedding bells rang again in Hollywood with the surprise wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleckwho married in an intimate ceremony held in Las Vegas this Saturday, July 16.

Another of the most recent celebrity unions was that of Britney Spears and Sam Asghari, who also had a surprise wedding with nearly 100 guests. Also, recently Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker They had a third marriage celebration in Italy, at the luxurious “Castello Brown” in Portofino, a place that was decorated by designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana.

The celebrities who have married this 2022

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Three months after getting engaged for the second time after 20 years apart, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas, Nevada. Further details of the union are still unknown, but a source close to the couple confirmed that they took out a marriage license in Clark County, dated Saturday, July 16.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

After several years of struggling to free herself from her father’s tutelage, the interpreter of “Tóxic” married for the third time in an intimate ceremony in Los Angeles. For the union, she wore a Donatella Versace dress and the couple said yes to a small group of guests, including Madonna, Paris Hilton, Drew Barrymore and other celebrities.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

At the end of May, the eldest daughter of Kris Jenner and the musician had their third wedding in an intimate but luxurious celebration in Italy, where the entire Kardashian clan attended.

Kourtney Kardashian dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana dressdesign crowned with a huge veil with an embroidery with the figure of the Virgin Mary.

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

On April 9, the wedding took place between the son of David and Victoria Beckham and actress at Nicola Peltz’s family estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

A close source revealed to People that the marriage lasted several days and had more than 500 guests, where there was a traditional Jewish ceremony, where the bride’s grandmother was the maid of honor. Among the guests, the Beckham couple and her other children Romeo, Cruz, and Harper could not miss, while on the model’s side, her parents Nelson Peltz and Claudia Heffner accompanied her, along with her seven brothers.

Billie Lourd and Austen Rydell

The daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher and a figure from movies like “American Horror Story” married Austen Rydell in March, after they got engaged in 2020. It was an intimate ceremony that took place in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

The wedding began with a floral-themed rehearsal celebration and for her dress she went to Rodarte, whose designers she met when they interviewed her mother, she told fashion.

Jonathan Bennett and Jaymes Vaughan

The “Mean girls” actor who played Aaron Samuels, Jonathan Bennettmarried at the end of March with her boyfriend, Jaymes Vaughan in the Rivera Maya.

“We knew from the start that we wanted our wedding party to be gender neutral, and we simply refer to everyone as our ‘best,'” the actor wrote on his Instagram, showing how guests and groomsmen accessorized their looks.

James McAvoy and Lisa Liberati

The Hollywood actor surprised everyone by surprisingly marrying an almost unknown figure whom he met on the set of “Split”, when she was working as assistant director. The two began dating in 2016, when the actor was in the midst of his divorce from Anne-Marie Duff. In his effort to maintain his privacy, no further details of the “X-Men” actor’s wedding are known.

