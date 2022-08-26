Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck kiss in the streets of Milan: never far away, the presence of their bodyguard is… embarrassing

Hand in hand in the streets of Milan. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed in the middle of a shopping session. The paparazzi have multiplied the clichés of the newlyweds who can be seen kissing in the streets of the fashion capital. Their bodyguard is never far away, however, making the photos very embarrassing, underlines the American media TMZ.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Nevada, 18 years after their first, highly publicized relationship ended. Benjamin Geza Affleck married Jennifer Lopez, according to the Clark County marriage license, which includes the city of Las Vegas. According to the court document, the 52-year-old singer and actress chose to take her husband’s surname, and will therefore be Jennifer Affleck for civil status.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck had met in 2002 on the set of “Gigli”, widely considered a turnip, and the relationship between these two big names in Hollywood had been closely followed by the paparazzi. Their wedding, scheduled for 2003, had been postponed, before they announced their separation in 2004.

The two stars had ignited the web last year by giving a chance to their couple, nicknamed “Bennifer” (the contraction of their first names) in the early 2000s.

“It’s a beautiful love story that we were able to have a second chance”had commented the interpreter of “Jenny From The Block”, in an interview granted in February to the magazine People.

The couple have become “inseparable” since they reformed and bought a house together in Beverly Hills, according to the specialized site TMZ. Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times, including to singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins. Ben Affleck, known for his roles in Argo or Gone Girl, was married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.