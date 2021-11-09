Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, kisses at the airport: “The distance unites them”

In the love relationships, one of the most frequent causes of rupture is the distance: chat, video calls and – above all – i continuous movements they can test even the most solid ones love story. At the opposite, Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck they are a wonderful example of how a sentimental relationship can work well even in everyday life separated, hundreds of kilometers away.

He Oscar-winning actor, she queen of pop: the professional commitments they force them to meticulously organize theirs free windows, so that we can spend together as long as possible. As it happened in the weekend, when the couple was spotted on the streets of Los Angeles, during romantic walks. Then, on Sunday afternoon, Ben accompanied J.Lo to the airport for a sweet greeting.

The paparazzi have immortalized the scene in detail: a black car approaches a private jet, parked near the runway. At the wheel is Affleck, in a dark jacket and a blue shirt, while in the passenger seat is Jennifer, with a brown fur and a pair of jeans: the two go out and separate behind the aircraft, waiting for the pilot’s call for the departure.

And shoot the tenderness: a hug, a knowing look, then a kiss. “It’s really hard for them to part ways,” a source revealed People. “But, staying away, appreciate more the moments they spend together. They have busy work schedules, but they always manage to find the time for each other. Jennifer, for example, is now committed to Vancouver, but often flies to Ben. And viceversa”.

“In short, they work great the long-distance relationshipThe insider concluded. “Indeed, we can say that distance has united them more and more“. On the other hand, considering that they got closer last winter after almost twenty years, it will certainly not be a problem break up with for a few days.