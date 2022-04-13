Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look $75m and $65m at Beverly Hills mansions after engagement: photos – Reuters

Jennifer Lopez and her soon-to-be husband Ben Affleck are looking for a new home together! See photos of the happy couple touring million-dollar properties in Beverly Hills.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are newly engaged and ready to settle into their own personal home! Following the announcement of their engagement last Friday, the couple were spotted in Beverly Hills gazing at gorgeous sprawling properties in upscale Beverly Hills, in photos you can see here. Some of the mansions they visited included an idyllic enclave priced at $65 million for 30,000 square feet as well as a scenic location nearby for $75 million, with 27,816 square feet, magnificent views of the hills , a large courtyard and a swimming pool.

The house-hunting trip comes after the duo’s deal on a $55 million Bel-Air property is no longer blocked. It’s unclear what led to the deal’s collapse, but it looks like Bennifer now has his sights set on greener (and cream-colored) pastures!

The soon-to-be married couple are certainly already preparing for their forever bliss, as they’ve also begun working out the details of a larger-than-life wedding. “Ben and Jen want to have an elaborate and grand wedding and no expense will be spared,” an insider EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Even if they were to make it private, between their families and their children, it would be a huge marriage, whether they liked it or not. »

The source went on to say that while the couple haven’t decided on a date yet, they’re both sure what kind of ceremony they’re looking for. “They talked about it a lot at the time and nothing really changed [since they were engaged the first time] except they both need to add more people to their guest list now because they didn’t have kids at the time,” the source continued.

Additionally, J.Lo, who shared a short clip of herself looking at her “perfect” tk diamond ring on April 8 in her “On The JLo” newsletter, shared more details on April 12 about the proposal. “Have you ever imagined that your biggest dream could come true? ” she wrote. “Saturday night, while in my favorite place on earth (in the bubble bath), my beautiful love got down on one knee and proposed. »

“I was totally caught off guard and just looked him in the eye, smiling and crying at the same time, trying to come to terms with the fact that after 20 years it was happening again,” she continued. “I was literally speechless, and he said, ‘is that a yes?’ I said YES, of course, it’s a YES. I was smiling so big and tears were streaming down my face, feeling so incredibly happy and whole. It was nothing fancy, but it was the most romantic thing I could have imagined.