Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look for a house and make wedding plans

Jennifer Lopez spent a few days last week in Las Palmas de Gran Canarias, resuming filming on the film TheMother, that had been interrupted some time ago due to the problems of the Covid-19 that affected part of the team. The actress of Hispanic origins maintains her torrid affair with Ben Affleckthe gallant with whom met again seventeen years after breaking up the marriage promise they made. An event that, friends and colleagues of the couple maintain, could be held in the course of the present 2022. At the moment it has been known that a London real estate agency has been commissioned to find them a flat on the outskirts of the British capital, where they will spend their vacations , taking advantage of the fact that he is going to join the filming of Barbie in English studies.

Jennifer Lopez is the protagonist of The Mother and also the co-producer. The plot revolves around a hired assassin who, upon learning that her daughter’s life is in danger, comes out of her hiding place in search of her, not caring that she herself is being persecuted by members of a gang. mafia gang. The exteriors of this film have been chosen in various places in Gran Canaria. In San Bartolomé de Tirajana, his flying club became Guantanamo for a few days, recreating what in the Cuban bay is a prison for dangerous criminals, which Barack Obama said during his term that he was going to close it, without later being faithful to the promise. It was not very curious that on the walls of several streets in Las Palmas posters calling for the Castro revolution could be seen. Flags, murals and “graffitti” typical of Havana. Jennifer Lopez’s companions in The Mother They are Gael García Bernal and Joseph Fiennes. Needless to say, residents and onlookers of the Canarian capital were not deprived of attending, even from afar, the details of the filming, while several streets were closed to traffic, where cars from more than half a century ago were circulating.

Jennifer Lopez He has been combining cinema and song in his artistic career. It is probable that in Spain she is better known, especially by young people, thanks to the last of the mentioned facets. She is always spectacular when she acts or attends some galas with striking dresses, which reveal a good part of her anatomical charms. She recently attended the Los Angeles premiere of her latest film, Marry me, which he co-stars with Maluma.

Her stay in the Canary Islands has forced her to be physically away from her great love. Ben Affleck He is also going through an excellent professional moment. It is expected with interest that the first images of his latest film will be released, deepwater, which he filmed a little over a year ago with Ana de Armas. During the filming, both rolled in such a way that for her it was a publicity bombshell. But when this one ended, their love also ran out. And it was shortly after that Ben was reunited with Jennifer resuming that interrupted romance. The two regretted having said goodbye without taking their final step before a judge to get married.

About those first images of deep water, that his production company will allow them to be broadcast as of March 18 (what is now known as “streaming”), bets are made on how Jennifer López will receive them, no matter how accustomed she is to her boyfriend going to bed due to the demands of a script . And it is that between Ben and Ana de Armas there was so much chemistry that eroticism Some of the scenes in that film are high-voltage, wrapped in a psychological thriller intrigue directed by Adrian Lyne.

In the near future, Ben Afleck plans to join the filming in London of his new film commitment: Barbie. He will take the opportunity, as we said, to sign the rental contract for a flat on the outskirts of the capital. It is more than likely that Jennifer Lopez will accompany him. And who knows if during the summer months they spend in the City they take the final step to say yes.