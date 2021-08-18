Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marriage canceled due to tragedy

A stellar cast is not enough to make a good movie out of a movie, and it wasn’t enough to slip on Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in rom-com Lilies to make a good movie. Or according to the critics, to make it just a movie. That film, shot in 2002, has remained in history as one of the 50 ugliest ever (in 25th place, in the ranking of The Hollywood Reporter), but it served to make two of the most beloved stars of the moment known and fall in love with each other and to trigger a lot of propellant for the gossip of the time. Above all, to induce half of the journalists of the beginning of the millennium to ask themselves: “what can bind two people whose exes are Puff Daddy and Gwyneth Paltrow, who could ever form a couple?”.

When Ben Affleck and JLo they met already had a sparkling artistic curriculum each but also the fame of heartthrob, him, and of sex bomb, her. Jennifer had made her exploits in the role of Selena, in 1997, he had worked with George Clooney on Out of Sight and in the impress The Cell, in which she finally played a role where you could forget you were beautiful. Two years earlier she had made headlines for the famous exploit of the Jungle Dress, the green Versace dress, worn on the red carpet of the 42nd Grammy Awards, arm in arm with then-boyfriend Sean Combs / Puff Daddy. She was the million-dollar woman but with a worm she couldn’t get rid of and that could be condensed into the (cruel) phrase Madonna uttered at a party when she saw her come in late (to get noticed): “the party is already over? I see that the maid has arrived ”. A clear reference to her Puerto Rican origins, in common with that of many New York maids of the time. Jennifer wanted to be dissociated from that cliché and to do so she had to free herself from all that had, so to speak, “unsophisticated” around her.

Jlo had already tried to adjust the shot a little by choosing films carefully and marrying in 2001 Cris Judd, the lead dancer of her dance company who followed her on tour, half Filipino, half American. He was already her second husband, and to marry Judd, Jennifer had left Sean “Diddy” Combs, with whom she had started a relationship in 1999, also linked to her from origins in the Bronx. But now JLo wanted to broaden his audience, not only immigrants and South Americans who saw it as a symbol of social redemption, he also wanted the prestigious Wasp audience, an epochal undertaking. For this, when on the set of Lilies she found herself in front of Affleck, the actor with the most tender and reliable of images, fresh from the engagement with Gwyneth, considered the most refined of the Hollywood actresses of good family, to attract her towards him was much more than the mutual physical attraction. According to legend, Ben Affleck he immediately lost his head for Jennifer. There was no comparison between the boiling Jenny From The Block and the ethereal Gwyneth Paltrow. Precisely in the video of that song, in which Lopez celebrates herself as a sophisticated star persecuted by paparazzi but winks at her social background (so as not to lose the old fans) the two are seen in a boat together while he caresses them, kidnapped by the famous derrière. As soon as their relationship goes public, Jennifer Lopez files for a divorce from Cris Judd. Fans of Ben and JLo, who have always been completely opposites, merge under the moniker Bennifer. Apparently, the couple seems to work even though Jennifer Lopez was known to be quite hyperactive and Ben Affleck a very easy going one. So, in November 2002, they announce their engagement and start planning the wedding, scheduled for September 2003. He gives her a 6.1-carat pink diamond ring from Harry Winston. The pages of the newspapers are full of their images, there is much anticipation for the ceremony. But suddenly, exactly one week before the wedding, they announce that they have postponed everything “due to excessive media attention”. In early 2004, after filming another half-flop together titled Jersey Girl, Jennifer Lopez confirms that she has canceled the engagement.

What happened between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, it was never very clear. There are those who say that it was a relationship studied at the table, the result of an agreement between the respective agents. There are those who say that JLo has not withstood the attempt to distort himself, and that in addition to physical attraction, then, with Ben he had nothing to tell each other even if time has shown us that he is a much simpler man than he seemed . And who, finally, among the most accredited hypotheses, that it was he who did not hold up the obsessive attention of the media, chivalrously leaving JLo the privilege of pretending that closing the story had been his decision. “I was sick of going out and throwing the trash and finding someone ready to photograph me,” he said years later. Shortly thereafter, Jennifer married Marc Anthony, much more akin to her, Puerto Rican and singer, and Ben Affleck married another Jennifer, Garner, whom she met on the set of Pearl Harbor, from which they both had their children. They don’t hang out anymore, but when they happen to have to talk about each other, they always do it with respect. In fact, he’s even protective: “People were so damn mean to her, sexist, racist, so much shit was written about her at the time,” he said in an interview on a podcast. The Hollywood Report. “She is now celebrated and respected for the work she has done, for what she has accomplished and coming from the Bronx.” It is right to sell.

