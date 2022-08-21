Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married, discover in pictures the incredible property where they united

To celebrate their wedding, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have chosen a very special place. The two stars united on Saturday at the actor’s Riceboro property, in the state of Georgia, in the presence of their loved ones. If this place is so important for the couple, it is because Ben Affleck offered it to himself in 2003, when he was seeing J-Lo. At the time engaged, it is here that they should have passed the ring on their finger. But one later, they had announced their breakup, throwing their romantic dreams into oblivion. It took nearly 20 years for the “Bennifers”, as they were nicknamed at the time, to find each other. And this time, the marriage took place. Blow of fate, a few years ago, Ben Affleck had tried to sell his property for 8.9 million euros. But he had resolved to withdraw it from the market in the face of the covid-19 crisis, reports the “New York Post”.

The property, described as “a remarkable recreation of a southern antebellum Greek Revival style plantation house,” is located about 45 minutes south of Savannah. It spans 35 acres and is made up of three different structures that overlook the North Newport River and Hampton Island. The main house is spread over two floors and is 557 square meters. It has a veranda that directly overlooks the river. It has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The site also has a large 929 square meter guesthouse with three suites and six bedrooms. Photos taken during the wedding preparations show that the quay has been decorated with flowers and a large marquee has been set up on the huge lawn. It was then in the path of the garden that the two lovers walked to the altar. A source told ET that the property was the perfect location for the couple’s private wedding – who previously said yes in Las Vegas in July – noting that the residence is incredibly well insulated. Although it is located on the seafront, the land is protected by parkland and marshes.

But Riceboro cannot escape the controversy linked to its style corresponding to the old “plantation houses.” Built in 2000, it was intended to resemble the residences of the southern country, dating from before the civil war. The controversy over this house resurfaced when it was revealed a few years ago by researchers that one of Ben Affleck’s ancestors would have owned slaves in the area, not far from the house bought by the star in 2003 “When he found out who his ancestors were, he tried to smother the story,” Leslie Harris, co-editor of “Slavery and Freedom in Savannah” and professor of history at Northwestern University, told the “New York Post”. “It is clear that he has not learned the lesson. We are back in the same place with him. People are still building plantation-style homes. It is a sign of wealth. It is surprising that Affleck chose this place for his wedding when many (historic) plantations themselves have stopped holding weddings.