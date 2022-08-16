Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married: surprising new announcement!

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck surprised the whole world by getting married on July 16 in Las Vegas. After flying to Paris for their honeymoon, the couple are preparing to celebrate their union with great fanfare this weekend, according to what the tabloid Page Six found.

LA’s most glamorous couple never ends to surprise his fans and the media around the world… This Monday, July 15, the tabloid Page Six revealed that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are in the process of to organize a wedding party a month after saying “yes”, which will take place this weekend, probably August 19 to 21, 2022. According to a source from our colleagues the magazine vogue will be invited to cover the event exclusively: “It’s all going to revolve around J.Lo. Ben wants everyone to focus on her for their big day“, explained this relative, adding that their “intimate celebration reserved for family and friends” will start with a rehearsal dinner on Friday. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, and the couple will end their weekend with a barbecue and a picnic on Sunday.

The 53-year-old singer, who plans to wear for the ceremony a Ralph Lauren branded couture dress made to measure in Italy, and the famous interpreter of Batman have deferred to celebrity wedding planner Colin Cowie to plan all the details of this fabulous weekend. According to our colleagues, the fees of this wedding professional vary from $25,000 to $25 million. He has notably hosted events for the likes of Oprah Winfrey, Michael Jordan and Jennifer Lopez herself in the past.

The media TMZ reported last month that the event will take place on Ben Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Georgia, which is about an hour’s drive from Savannah. The place includes several houses, the main one of which almost 1,000 square meters. Sufficient space to accommodate many guests! While it is not yet known exactly how many people will be present for this event, a source of Page Six however revealed the names of some celebrities who are part of the guest list: the actors Matt Damon, Casey Affleck and Drea de Matteo, as well as comedian jimmy kimmel will be there to celebrate the union of those who are now nicknamed “Bennifer”.

Engagement, wedding, honeymoon in Paris… their summer under the sign of love

As a reminder, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married on July 16 in Las Vegas in the presence of their children, three months after getting engaged. Their union occurs exactly twenty years after they broke off their first engagement. They started dating again in May 2021. For their honeymoon, the couple chose the city of love: Paris. The singer and the actor, who were staying at the Hotel du Crillonenjoyed outings to restaurants (at the Lipp brasserie and the Café de Flore) with all their children, a cruise on the Seine, visits to museums, and shopping sprees, in particular at Sephora and at Micromaniain the 17th arrondissement.

