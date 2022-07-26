Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck married: the actor broke down in tears during their honeymoon in Paris

On a trip to Paris for their honeymoon, Jennifer Lopez and Benn Affleck seem to be having a very nice stay. But according to information from TMZpublished this Monday, July 25, 2022, the actor was photographed in tears in front of the singer.

Like what, two people who love each other will always find each other. For the past few weeks, love has been at the rendezvous between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Engaged and madly in love in the early 2000s, the couple finally separated in 2004. But since May 2021, Jennifer has been in a relationship with actor Ben Affleck again, 17 years after their breakup. The lovebirds were also married for their greatest happiness and to everyone’s surprise, on Saturday July 16, 2022 in Las Vegas.

And to celebrate their love, the American singer and actor took off on Friday July 22, 2022 for an idyllic honeymoon in the most beautiful city in the world: Paris. The latter have also been seen, very much in love, on a walk in a park and on the terrace of a restaurant with their children : the twins Maximilian and Emme, fruit of the previous marriage of Jlo with Marc Anthony, and Seraphina and Violet, daughters of Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Indeed, the interpreter of Let’s Get Loud could not see himself going to Europe without his children on his birthday, July 24th.

Ben Affleck pictured in tears in front of Jennifer Lopez

According to information from our colleagues at TMZ, published this Monday, July 25, 2022, Ben Affleck would have been very emotional in front of Jennifer Lopez during a romantic dinner in the capital. As you can see in photographs published by the American tabloid, Ben Affleck broke down in tears in front of his wife as the just-married couple enjoyed a superb one-on-one dinnerwithout their respective children.

But fortunately, the mother who has just celebrated her 53 years was there to comfort him. However, it is currently impossible to know why the actor was so moved by his sweetheart. A few days before, Ben Affleck had already been photographed sleeping on the deck of a houseboat with his feet in the air and his mouth wide open. It looks like the couple is having a wonderful stay in Paris!