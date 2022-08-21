Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry again

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They celebrated their love again, as they were married this weekend in a luxurious property in the state of Georgia, which belongs to the actor.

The couple had a private party on July 17 in Las Vegashowever, it seems that they were left wanting to enjoy their marriage, since the new event will last three days: it is expected that tomorrow it will conclude with a picnic and a barbecue, as indicated by the “Page Six” website.

The wedding took place yesterday, Saturday, August 20, in a classic southern-style house, which has more than 500 square meters, three bedrooms, five bathrooms and high ceilings of four meters in height.

The celebration was led by Jay Shetty, who is a coach to various stars. The portal reported that this is the second time that Shetty unites the lovers before their families and before the entertainment world.

important guests

López is an artist who usually surprises with her “looks” and outfits, and this time was no exception: wore a Ralph Lauren haute couture suit, made in Italy.

As expected, the event was also attended by some stars such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteoas well as Guadalupe Rodriguezmother of the Puerto Rican and the children of both artists.

was also present Colin Cowiean organizer who has already worked with other artists of the stature of Nicole Kidman Y kim kardashian.