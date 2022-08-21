Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry for the second time in a mansion in Georgia

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck celebrated their love again, as they got married this weekend in a luxurious property in Georgia (United States), which belongs to the actor.

The couple had a private party on July 17 in Las Vegas, however, it seems that they were left wanting to enjoy their marriage since the new event will last three days: it is expected that tomorrow it will conclude with a picnic and a barbecue, of according to “Page Six”.

The wedding took place today, Saturday, August 20, in a classic southern-style house, which has more than 500 square meters, three bedrooms, five bathrooms and high ceilings of four meters in height.

The celebration was led by Jay Shetty, who is a coach to various stars. The portal reported that this is the second time that Shetty unites the lovers before their families and before the entertainment world.

wedding details

López is an artist who usually surprises with her looks and outfits, and this time was no exception: she wore a Ralph Lauren haute couture suit, made in Italy.

As expected, the event was also attended by some stars such as Matt Damon, Jimmy Kimmel and Drea de Matteo, as well as Guadalupe Rodríguez, mother of the Puerto Rican and the children of both artists.

Also present was Colin Cowie, an organizer who has already worked with other artists such as Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian.

With information from GDA.