Jennifer López and Ben Affleck marry for the second time: three days of celebrations altered by the hospital admission of the actor’s mother

Wedding Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck marry in Las Vegas

Today Sunday the three-day festivities end in which Jennifer Lopez (53) and Ben Affleck (50) They have sealed their love for the second time after their intimate link in Las Vegas last month. On this occasion, the couple has once again pronounced “yes, I do” in the huge estate that the interpreter owns in Riceboro, in the state of Georgia. It is an old plantation of 35 hectares with the typical southern mansion with an area of ​​550 m2.

It so happens that Affleck bought this property in 2003 while dating the artist from the Bronx and where they intended to marry at the time, but the following year they broke off their relationship. This time there were well-known guests such as the groom’s close friend, Matt Damon with his wife Luciana Barroso, actress Jennifer Aniston, presenter Jimmy Kimmel, director Kevin Smith and artistic agent Patrick Whitesell, among others.

Wedding was not without shocks. No, the couple’s old romances did not appear to prevent this happy day, but it was a health problem of Affleck’s mother since an ambulance arrived at her property and a few hours later they took her home in a chair wheel.

During these days, the very rich actors – she has 400 million dollars and he has 150 million – they spared no expense to delight your guests. There were fireworks, barbecues, excursions, a recreational area for the little ones and other gapes where everyone was relaxed. The bride’s dress is still a secret, but it is rumored that she is a Ralph Lauren haute couture that will be covered by Vogue magazine in its next issue.

It is known that among the most direct relatives of the contracting parties were the first-born, the children of the actor and his ex-wife, the actress Jennifer Garner- Violet (17), Seraphina (13) and Samuel (10)- and the children of the singer, the twins Emme (14) and Max (14), the result of their relationship with Marc Anthony. Affleck’s ex-wife has been unable to attend the link as she is filming in Texas, but she has wished them the best.

The previous couples of the already husband and wife were the actress Ana de Armas, who is monopolizing the spotlight before the premiere of the Marilyn biopic called Blonde, and the former baseball player Lex González, with whom she was about to marry. However, they postponed the wedding twice due to the pandemic.