Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: movie kisses at the airport

How many times in airports and stations have we seen couples exchanging long kisses and hugs before departure?

A always melancholy but full of affection for friends, children, parents or partners which will be missed even for a few days.

VIPs and, in particular, a supercouple are no exceptions.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in fact they were paparazzi, in Los Angeles, just before the pop star took the plane (actually his private jet) to Vancouver, while tenderness, effusions, passionate kisses and knowing looks were dedicated.

According to People magazine “for them it is really difficult to separate but, being apart, they appreciate the moments they spend together more. They have busy work schedules, but they always manage to find time for each other. […] In short, they make the long-distance relationship work great and, indeed, we can say that distance has united them even more“.

Theirs was a very talked about relationship and at the beginning many were wondering how long their return of the flame could last.

The answer? Here she is: the two are more in love than ever.


