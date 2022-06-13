Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: Neighbors assure that the couple married in a private ceremony

The wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck has become one of the most anticipated events of the last year, however, everything seems to indicate that the couple would have already arrived at the altar to the surprise of all their fans since not many details are known to the regard.

Did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck get married?

According to various portals, bennifer I know would have given the ‘yes’ is a private ceremony that had an exclusive list of guests and although it is not known who attended, it has been revealed that each one had to sign a confidentiality agreement.

Related news

Photo: Archive

The place that the singer and the actor would have chosen for this special date would be the Ritz-Reynolds hotel, located in Lake Oconee, Georgia, a property that is known to be very special for this type of event and that closed its doors to the public in general.

Neighbors of the place would have released the news

Despite the confidentiality with which Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have handled the situation, neighbors and inhabitants of the area would have been in charge of alerting the media about this event.

Photo: Archive

Just a few days ago, it was announced that the couple had made the decision to advance their wedding, however, the date and place for this special occasion were unknown.

Keep reading:

This is how Queen Elizabeth wants to rebuild Prince Andrew’s life after scandals