Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Officially Move In Together: Here’s The Couple’s Lavish New $50 Million Mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They’ve spent at least $50 million on their new home, a sprawling 6,000-square-foot estate in the Bel-Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. You can see photos of the property here.

TMZ reports that the house, which was previously opened by the Texas billionaire Todd Lemkin, was initially listed at $65 million. While the couple are still working out some remaining “contingencies,” their reported purchase price of $50 million would mean they’ve struck a deal on the lavish property.

Related news

Speaking of which, the Bel-Air property boasts some impressive amenities, including a theater, fitness center, pool, and more.

In total, the mansion reportedly contains 10 bedrooms, 17 bathrooms and several kitchens, making it a very comfortable experience for Lopez and Affleck. Of course, they will not be the only ones living on the property. According to TMZ, the couple plans to make the property a home for their entire blended family.

Lopez and Affleck, who initially began dating in 2002 and became engaged before splitting in 2004, both have children from previous marriages. Following his split from J-Lo, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner, whom he divorced in 2018. The couple has three children: daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and son Samuel, 10.

Meanwhile, López moved on with the singer. Marc Anthony less than five months after she ended her relationship with Affleck. She went on to welcome twins Max and Emme, 14, before divorcing the artist in 2014.

Bennifer’s new life

After 17 years, Lopez and Affleck reunited after the Hustlers star split from former New York Yankee, Alex Rodriguez, whom she dated for several years after her divorce from Marc Anthony. News of their relationship broke in April 2021, just weeks after López and Rodríguez announced their breakup.

By July 2021, sources told Us Weekly that the couple had “spent almost every night together” since they got together and were already planning to move in together “very soon.” The source shared at the time, “Ben and Jen spend almost every night together when they’re not working. They plan to move in together very soon.” Now, it seems that the wait is finally over.

These are the photos of the new mansion of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez