Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, photos of their honeymoon in Milan

Impossible to stay in Milan without going through the mythical Via Monte Napoleone. Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were no exception to the rule and were photographed this Thursday, hand in hand, in the heart of Italian luxury. Freshly married, the lovebirds offered themselves a romantic break as a duo, immortalized by the paparazzi. For the occasion, the 53-year-old singer opted for a “total white look”, consisting of a white hat, pants and crop-top. For his part, the 50-year-old actor wore jeans and a blue shirt.

Have : Exclusive wedding photos

On August 20, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said “yes”, surrounded by their families and friends, a few weeks after sealing their love in Las Vegas during an intimate and spontaneous ceremony. These second weddings took place in the property of the director, in Riceboro, in the State of Georgia. A very important place for the couple, since it is here that the superstars should have passed the ring on their finger after their first engagement in 2002. They announced their breakup a year later, throwing their romantic dreams into oblivion.