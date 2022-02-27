Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck plan to move to a luxurious mansion in the United Kingdom

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They continue to enjoy the honeys of their love and now are planning to spend the summer together in the UK, This was reported by The Mail on Sunday.

Apparently the reason one of Hollywood’s spoiled couples would move to suburban London is because They don’t want to be apart for long, as the 49-year-old actor could join the cast of the Barbie movie, starring Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie.

The film is currently being shot at Warner Bros. Leavesden Studios in Hertfordshire, so Ben Affleck and JLo are interested in renting a property that is located in South West London.

“There is a very confident team looking for the perfect home for Ben and J-Lo for the summer,” said a source quoted by said medium.

The insider mentioned that the couple is likely to choose a luxurious mansion in Richmond, due to its proximity to Heathrow airport and some of the big studios, such as Leavesden and Shepperton.

So far, the information has not been confirmed, nor the role that Ben Affleck will play in said film.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck resist being separated

Since Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez resumed their relationship, in April of last year and after 17 years, they have refused to be apart for long. Last year the couple was able to fulfill their professional commitments without neglecting their romance.

Let’s remember that Jlo settled in Canada for a few weeks for the filming of the movie “The Mother”while Ben Affleck stayed between Los Angeles and Texas recording “Hypnoti”, but they took time to be together.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck staged a romantic farewell at the airport

At the beginning of the year, the couple planned to separate because she would travel to Spain to continue recording “The Mother”, but an outbreak of covid-19 has put work on hold for several weeks.