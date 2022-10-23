Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck play site managers for their new villa?

20 years after their first romance, the Bennifer couple seems well and truly set to last. After the wedding, place at the new villa on the heights of Los Angeles.

The newlyweds could have finally found their new nest… Saturday, October 1, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen on the site of a large villa in Bel Air, an upscale district of Los Angeles. The star couple obviously took a tour of the works with a project manager, observing with interest the progress of the construction site from the roof terrace.

In recent months, the singer and the actor have multiplied the visits around Los Angeles. Their search for the perfect home for their blended family could finally be coming to an end. It must be said that the star couple must provide enough space for their children: the twins Max and Emme (14 years old), the children of J.Lo and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, as well as Violet, Seraphina and Samuel (16, 13 and 10), the tribe that Ben Affleck shares with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

While waiting to find their new cocoon, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were able to devote themselves to their various wedding ceremonies: a first in a small committee celebrated in Las Vegas, last July, then the sumptuous weddings organized in Georgia, in Savannah, on next month.

