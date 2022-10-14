Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck prepare for their first red carpet appearance since getting married

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their first red carpet debut as a married couple on Thursday night.

Lopez, 53, and Affleck, 50, attended the Ralph Lauren Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear show.

The couple posed together on the red carpet.

Lopez wore a low-cut black dress accessorized with a black hat. Affleck matched his current wife by also wearing black.

Lopez and Affleck legally married at a Las Vegas wedding chapel on July 16. They had a short and sweet wedding ceremony at A Little White Wedding Chapel around midnight.

The two shared pizza and Diet Coke on the way back to Los Angeles after the nuptials, Page Six reported at the time.

The “On the Floor” singer also filed to legally change her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

“When love is real, the only thing that matters in marriage is each other and the promise we make to each other to love, to care about each other, to understand each other, to be patient, loving and good to each other,” the musician wrote when announcing the wedding to her fans in a newsletter. “We had that. And much more. The best night of our lives.”

The couple then celebrated their union with a 3-day extravaganza at the 87-acre Georgian estate of Affleck in August.

After the wedding event, the two traveled to Paris for their honeymoon.

Affleck proposed to Lopez in April after the two rekindled their romance. The couple first met in 2002 and got engaged in 2003 before calling off the wedding and going their separate ways.

The couple have no children together but share several children from previous relationships.

Afflek and ex-wife Jennifer Garner have three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13 and Samuel, 10.

Lopez is mum to 14-year-old twins Emme Maribel and Maximilian ‘Max’, with ex-husband Marc Anthony. She was previously married to backup dancer Cris Judd from 2001 to 2003 and had a year-long marriage to Ojani Noa which ended in 1998.

