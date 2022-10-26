Entertainment

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ready to welcome a new member to their family

Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted by the paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles with JLo and Mark AnthonyMax and Emme’s 14-year-old twins.

This is not news, however. What’s remarkable is that the couple are apparently ready to adopt a new family member.

Affleck, Lopez and her children left an animal shelter with a box containing a pet, although it is unclear which animal they chose.

The visit was published by Mail Online after the wedding at Affleck’s mansion in Georgia, and their honeymoon in Italy.

This Monday, the couple were also spotted enjoying the day off in the United States for Labor Day.

JLo reflects on her marriage to Ben Affleck

The Latin star has posted several thoughts on her last marriage on social media, where she talks about the importance of not only love between couples, but also how to involve the children.

“We didn’t just get married to each other, we brought these kids into a new family,” said JLo, who got emotional after her five kids were part of the birthday party. wedding.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James1 hour ago
0 1 1 minute read

Related Articles

Matthew Perry spoke about his romance with Julia Roberts and revealed why he broke up with her

9 mins ago

Rihanna Teases Savage X Fenty V4 Show in Fishnets, Lace: Video – Hollywood Life

11 mins ago

It lasts an hour and a half and stars Keira Knightley: the new Netflix black comedy that everyone is watching

20 mins ago

Kourtney Kardashian compared to a “vampire” on her latest TikTok!

22 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button