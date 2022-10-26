Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck ready to welcome a new member to their family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted by the paparazzi on the streets of Los Angeles with JLo and Mark AnthonyMax and Emme’s 14-year-old twins.

This is not news, however. What’s remarkable is that the couple are apparently ready to adopt a new family member.

Affleck, Lopez and her children left an animal shelter with a box containing a pet, although it is unclear which animal they chose.

The visit was published by Mail Online after the wedding at Affleck’s mansion in Georgia, and their honeymoon in Italy.

This Monday, the couple were also spotted enjoying the day off in the United States for Labor Day.

JLo reflects on her marriage to Ben Affleck

The Latin star has posted several thoughts on her last marriage on social media, where she talks about the importance of not only love between couples, but also how to involve the children.

“We didn’t just get married to each other, we brought these kids into a new family,” said JLo, who got emotional after her five kids were part of the birthday party. wedding.