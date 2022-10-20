Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reappear together after rumors

Recently, the couple celebrities Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck They were shown together in the face of crisis rumors, those who set off the alarms about a possible love breakup, or rather a divorce.

And it is that the actors attended the gala of fashion most anticipated of the year and they looked extremely in love.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are recognized in the world of Hollywood as the couple of the year, after having waited 20 years for this romance to flourish again, to the point that in 2022 they were married twice.

In recent times, rumors of a possible separation arose and it is that the paparazzi mentioned that the actor had left the family mansion because he had promised to quit smoking and never fulfilled.

Nevertheless, bennifernickname given to the couple by fans, were very much in love on the red carpet at the Ralph Lauren SS23 Runway Show at The Huntington Library in San Marino, California.

Celebrities wore matching sets of Ralph Lauren Black in color, the singer turned heads in a striped dress, paired with a matching hat and bag, while Affleck opted for an all-black suit and tie outfit.

It should be noted that the newlyweds are such fans of the brand that they even dressed in Ralph Lauren for their planned wedding in Georgia in August, therefore, the media enjoyed this gala and the outfits on display during the evening.

In addition to Bennifer, many movie industry personalities attended the parade including Jessica Chastain, Diane Keaton, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, Laura Dern, Lily Collins, Mindy Kaling and Chris Pine.

On the other hand, if you are looking for inspiration for cold days, Jennifer Lopez’s red nails are the answer and although a new shade of trendy nails may appear every day, we will always keep a special place for classic colors, such as bright formulas. and durable in pale pinks, navy blues and luxe reds.

While attending the Ralph Lauren SS23 show at the Huntington Library and Botanical Gardens in San Marino, California on October 13, JLo opted for these latest shades of polish to complement her striped black dress.

She paired her gold jewelry and husband Ben’s new wedding ring with a gorgeous wine red color that looked sophisticated, inviting, and perfect for the season.