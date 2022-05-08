Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Release Adorable 2000s Mother’s Day Video

A year ago now, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck decided to rewrite the past. While their story ended suddenly in 2004, when they were to marry a few months later, the whole world was devastated by the news. Jennifer Lopez herself said that she had took two years to recover from Ben Affleck’s breakup and regain her self-confidence. But all that has passed: seventeen years later, the two exes found each other… and rekindled the flame. Since a year now, Bennifer spinning the perfect love : they spent a sumptuous vacation together in the south of France, settled under the same roof, acquiring a magnificent villa for 50 million dollars, and even got engaged again twenty years after the first time ! While everything seems to be going perfectly for the couple, J-Lo surprised with her latest Instagram post: she gave a nod to the start of her relationship, bringing out a video from the 2000s…

Bennifer twenty years before…

The 52-year-old singer posted a short video of her and Ben Affleck on social media during an NBA game on May 11, 2003. The couple, considered Hollywood’s most prominent at the time, were all smiles under the spotlights and the cameras, wishing then a ” beautiful mother’s day ” to all. A memory that visibly moved Jennifer Lopez. ” Happy Mother’s Day to all the moms in the world! “she wrote in the caption of her publication, which has already been liked more than half a million times in just two hours. Fans were more than surprised to see these images againwhich awaken nostalgia for the time when Bennifer was the hottest couple in Hollywood: ” Oh you are both so adorable this video is amazing “, writes a fan. ” You’re still Hollywood’s sexiest couple “, assures a last. One thing is certain: now that they are engaged again, we risk hearing about the couple for a long time!