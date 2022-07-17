Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck reportedly married in Las Vegas

According to court records obtained by TMZ, the couple applied for and “processed” a marriage license in Nevada on Saturday.

A source also told the outlet that Jennifer and Ben tied the knot over the weekend.

Representatives for the stars have yet to comment on the report.

The Hollywood superstar and Good Will Hunting actor met on the set of Gigli in late 2001 and got engaged in November 2002. They ultimately never made it to the wedding, and split early from 2004.

However, the couple reconnected shortly after J.Lo ended her engagement to retired baseball star Alex Rodriguez in April 2021, with Ben popping the question for the second time with a huge ring of green diamond engagement last April.

In a recent interview with People, the 52-year-old revealed she felt ‘happy and proud’ to be with Ben again.

“When you find someone and you really, really like them and you get a second chance for that? It’s a truly rare, precious and beautiful thing and we don’t take it for granted,” she smiled.

The 49-year-old was married to Jennifer Garner, the mother of his three children, between 2005 and 2018.

Meanwhile, Jennifer was married to her third husband, Marc Anthony, between 2004 and 2014. The former couple are parents to twins Max and Emme.