Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck run: she is ready to move to Los Angeles

The pop star would be looking for a home in California to spend more time with the actor



It would therefore not be a temporary move to California, since Jennifer Lopez will take the 13-year-old twins with her Emme and Max, by ex-husband Marc Anthony. According to the same source, the pop star “is even looking for schools for her children in the fall.”

The reason is simple: the Bennifer are back happy together, always according to rumors and rumors. In addition to this, J.Lo, through its own production company, has also signed an exclusive with Netflix to create films and TV series that enhance the female talent of all ethnicities. It is therefore likely that the realization will take place in the Mecca of cinema, “the city of angels”. In short, the move would also seem a way to combine business with pleasure.

“Jennifer is excited about this new beginning and plans to take things forward with Ben. During a dinner in West Hollywood they both seemed very happy, he was not ashamed and hugged her often and she also continued to lean on Ben”, words of insider. And among the various testimonies of their meetings that come to us from American magazines, even that of the paparazzi who one morning pinched Affleck who left the singer’s house: the photo of his satisfied smile made the rounds of the Net …

