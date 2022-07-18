Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said yes 18 years after the annulment of their first marriage

White notebook! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said yes in Las Vegas this Saturday, July 16according to the marriage license of Clark County, Nevada, which specifies that the singer chose to take the surname of her husband.

” Jen and Ben got married in Vegas. They have so much fun together and thought it would be a fun idea too,” details a source close to the couple in the columns of the DailyMail.

Wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: return on their love story

And to add: ” Ben is madly in love with Jen and also feels loved by her. They both feel so comfortable with each other and like to share the story and get to know each other so well”.

A real modern-day fairy tale for the couple, nicknamed Bennifer, who, twenty years after their highly publicized break-up, seem more united than ever.

Jennifer Lopez has ‘never felt better’

At the time, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, who had met in 2002 on the set of “Gigli”, had initially postponed their marriage before finally announcing their separation in 2004 due to media pressure.

In heaven, the 52-year-old actress is full of praise for Ben Affleck. ” I have never felt so good. We are living in a very beautiful moment. I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him “, she confided to our colleagues from People.

“We are older, smarter”

” It’s a beautiful love story to have had the right to a second chanceshe continued. Today we are older, smarter, we have more experience, we have advanced in our lives “.

And to conclude, on a small cloud: “ I just feel so happy and lucky to be in a fulfilling, loving relationship, and I want to do everything in my power to preserve it because it, truly, deserves it. We consider it sacred (…) What we feel for each other is wonderful, it is very different from years ago. When you meet someone and really love them, and get a second chance, it’s so rare and precious. And it’s not something you take for granted “.

