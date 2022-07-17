Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck said ‘yes’ to each other in Nevada

JEnnifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married in Nevada on Saturday July 17, 18 years after the end of their first relationship, extremely publicized at the time. Benjamin Geza Affleck married Jennifer Lopez, according to the marriage license for Clark County, which includes the city of Las Vegas.

The 52-year-old singer announced her engagement to the actor in April in a very short video in which, visibly moved, she was seen admiring a ring set with a green stone. The two stars had ignited the web last year by giving a chance to their couple, nicknamed “Bennifer” (the contraction of their first names) in the early 2000s.

A large blended family

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck met in 2002 on the set of Gigli, widely considered a turnip, and the relationship between these two big names in Hollywood had been closely watched by the paparazzi. Their marriage, scheduled for 2003, had been postponed, before they announced the end of their relationship in 2004. Jennifer Lopez has already been married three times, notably to singer Marc Anthony with whom she has twins. Ben Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he has three children.



