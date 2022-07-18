Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck secretly married

The least we can say is that after giving themselves a second chance, the couple made up of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck waste no time. After a return together in 2021 and an engagement in April 2022, the couple finally said yes this weekend.

• Read also: The life of Jennifer Lopez in 10 photos

• Read also: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would have found their dream home

Recall that the lovers were engaged in 2002, before finally separating in 2004. Years later, they will both have named the media attention they received at the time as being a factor in their separation.

Now 18 years later, this time will be good for the singer and the actor, who finally married this weekend, on the side of Las Vegas, during an intimate ceremony.

• Read also: Ben Affleck blames Jennifer Garner for her drinking problems and it makes people react

• Read also: Matt Damon and Ben Affleck team up in new movie

The star, who will turn 53 this week, shared the good news with the world via her website, revealing some details of this magical day.

“We did it. Love is beautiful. And it turns out that love is patient. Patient for 20 years. Exactly what we wanted. Last night we flew to Vegas, stood in line for a license with four other couples, all making the same trip to the wedding capital of the world… We all wanted the same thing — to be recognized by the world as partners and declare our love to the world through the ancient and nearly universal symbol of marriage,” JLo dropped in her letter, which she signed “Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”

The mother-of-two explained among other things that the couple almost didn’t arrive until midnight, but that the chapel graciously agreed to stay open a little longer to let them take pictures… without the presence of Elvis, however, because the latter was already in bed.

The interpreter of Love don’t cost a thing also mentioned that for her dress, she put on a piece that she had already worn in a film, and that Ben for his part put on a jacket that he had in his wardrobe.

We can also see it in a video posted on Instagram by her hairdresser, Chris Appleton. The new bride is heard saying, “I’ve owned this dress for so long, and I kept it, kept it, kept it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.”

• Read also: Celebrating her 52nd birthday, Jennifer Lopez formalizes her relationship with Ben Affleck with a languorous kiss

• Read also: Jennifer Lopez signs major deal with Netflix

For the singer and businesswoman, it will be a fourth marriage. For the actor and director, it will be a second ceremony.

SEE ALSO: 15 Hollywood stars addicted to marriage