Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck seek a home together

THE Bennifer (Ben Affleck and Jenifer Lopez for those unfamiliar with gossip) are there couple of summer 2021: the flashback between the two ex comes at the right time to excite the souls and fill the editorials (to explain the meaning of the reboot of the famous photo of Affleck with his hand on JLo’s butt the Guardian even called upon the art critic John Berger). To put the heart at peace with the unbelievers, those convinced that the Bennifer meeting is a marketing operation studied at the table, now comes the confirmation of the real estate market: returned to Los Angeles after holidays on the French Riviera and the Amalfi Coast, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they would be considering buying one house in Beverly Hills, writes TMZ.

More than a house, it is an 85 million dollar estate, consisting of a main house of nearly 12,000 square meters of living space, with 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms; an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and boxing ring; a huge swimming pool; a “guest penthouse”; a caretaker’s house; a guardhouse with two bedrooms and parking for 80 people.

If the first version was that Affleck was simply accompanying Lopez to visit the new home, insiders say the two are looking for a home to live together.

Also according to TMZ, the two would have also visited the former Bob Hope estate in Toluca Lake, currently owned by the tycoon Ron Burkle and quoted at 40 million dollars.

